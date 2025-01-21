Somalia: Two Dead, Several Injured in Car Crash Near Hargeisa

Hargeisa, Somalia — A tragic car accident on the outskirts of Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, claimed at least two lives and left several others injured, local authorities and eyewitnesses reported on Tuesday.

The incident involved a high-end vehicle traveling from Burco to Hargeisa. According to police, the crash occurred due to reasons yet to be fully determined, but speed is suspected to be a contributing factor.

Traffic accidents are a persistent issue in Somaliland, exacerbated by substandard road conditions and reckless driving behaviors. Last year, the region saw 7,118 traffic incidents, leading to 188 deaths and 4,454 injuries, with an additional 528 livestock casualties.

Officials have highlighted several causes for these accidents, including the use of mobile phones while driving, excessive speed, and general negligence on the roads.

Community members have expressed frustration over what they perceive as lenient policing of road traffic. There are also concerns about the ease with which driving licenses are issued, which they argue, contributes to inexperienced drivers on the road.

An investigation into the specifics of this latest crash is underway, with police urging drivers to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies.