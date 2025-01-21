Somalia: Somali Interior Minister Defends President's Election Plan Amid Growing Opposition

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Interior Minister, Ali Hoosh, has defended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's proposed plan for holding a one-person, one-vote election, despite growing opposition from regional states and political figures.

Speaking at an event in Mogadishu, Minister Hoosh emphasized the need for sufficient time to ensure the successful implementation of the country's first direct elections in over five decades. He argued that the president's approach is crucial for long-term national progress and stability.

"Just as leaders in Malaysia and Turkey were given the time and opportunity to transform their countries, Somali leaders also deserve the time required to conduct a meaningful and inclusive election," Hoosh said.

Somalia has not held a direct presidential election since 1969. Since 2000, political leaders and lawmakers have been elected through a power-sharing system based on clan representation, a process widely criticized for its lack of transparency and independence.

Opposition leaders, including former Presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, have voiced strong objections to President Hassan Sheikh's election plan. They argue that the process is one-sided and lacks consensus, with many in the opposition questioning the credibility and fairness of the proposed electoral framework.

Former President Farmaajo, who was in office from 2017 to 2022, was notably opposed to a two-year extension of his mandate. At the time, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, now in office again, was one of the key figures leading resistance to the extension, advocating for the urgent need for a one-person, one-vote election.

The growing tensions around the electoral process highlight the challenges faced by the Somali government in its efforts to unify the country and conduct a truly democratic election in the face of regional and political divisions.