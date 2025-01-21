Egypt: El-Sisi Reviews Egypt's Efforts to Become a Global Hub for Green Hydrogen Production

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Tuesday Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency of the Republic stated that the meeting witnessed the two sides' confirmation of the continuation of cooperation regarding the organization's areas of work, especially with Egypt's great capabilities in the field of shipping and maritime transport, and with the presence of the Suez Canal and extended coasts on both the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official spokesman, added that the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the different aspects including: the environment, climate change, renewable and clean energy.

This comes as Egypt's efforts to transform into a global center for the production of green hydrogen were reviewed, which contributes to enhancing the organization's efforts to use ships for alternative fuel, and ways to enhance the organization's role in transferring international expertise related to this technology, and facilitating investment in the green hydrogen sector and the necessary infrastructure in ports and major sea lanes in developing countries.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Organization praised the boom achieved by Egypt in seaport services in recent years, which contributed to facilitating global navigation and supporting global supply chains in an effective and sustainable manner, thanking the President for the state's efforts in this field.

The official spokesman further explained that the meeting also discussed the situation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and ways to restore security in that region in light of its great importance to international maritime trade routes.

During the meeting, President Sisi stressed the importance of the role that the Organization can play in this framework as the international body that brings together the concerned international and regional parties on the one hand, and the active parties in the field of maritime shipping on the other hand.

Sisi also expressed Egypt's aspiration to calm the situation in that region, especially with the success in reaching an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza, and within the framework of efforts to restore security in the region.

