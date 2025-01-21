South Africa: DA Writes to President Ramaphosa for Ntshavheni's Axing

21 January 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Dianne Kohler Barnard MP - DA Spokesperson On State Security

The DA has today written to President Cyril Ramaphosa for swift action against the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who is awaiting a decision on prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Ntshavheni was under investigation by the Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) from 2021, and her case now sits with the NPA. We call on the NPA to not sit on its hands.

We insist the President heeds the remarks of Judge Muller surrounding the "repugnant and devastating" R2.5 million tender in Ba-Phalaborwa, while Ntshavheni was municipal manager.

Mr President, South Africans deserve better than the growing list of crooks in your Cabinet. Do better.

