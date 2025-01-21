South Africa: Five-Year-Old Repatriated From Mauritius Adjusts to New Life With Family in SA

Despite a challenging start to life, a young South African girl repatriated from Mauritius in December last year, is blossoming into what her grandmother describes as a "ball of fun and sunshine".

The child, who was born in Mauritius, lived in a prison compound on the island, where her mother is awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking drugs. On turning five, the little girl had to leave her mother and the prison and start life anew in South Africa with extended family.

The little girl now lives with her grandmother in the North West province and was earlier this month preparing to start Grade R.

Speaking to the Department of Social Development, the grandmother shared that the transition has had its ups and downs but is ultimately a story of resilience, family support and healing.

A new beginning

On 10 December 2024, the little girl, clutching her favourite doll, landed at OR Tambo International Airport, marking the start of a new chapter.

Her repatriation was facilitated by the Department of Social Development, in partnership with the South African Embassy in Mauritius. Social workers recommended foster care with her maternal grandmother to ensure the child's best interests were prioritised.

Her grandmother described the reunion as an emotional moment filled with tears of joy and hope.

Now, over a month since her return, the little girl is beginning to settle into her new life surrounded by the love and support of her family.

Her story is one of resilience, healing, and the power of family bonds to overcome even the most difficult circumstances - and of a little girl allowed to be a child.

Challenges and breakthroughs

Adjusting to life outside the prison compound in Mauritius, where she spent her early years, came with challenges. Initially shy and withdrawn, the little girl often asked about her mother and clung to her doll for comfort.

"When she first arrived, she cried a lot, asking about her mother. She clung to me and her doll constantly and was very quiet around her cousins," the grandmother said.

A turning point came when her 17-year-old brother became a source of reassurance.

"He would hug her, tell her not to cry, and remind her that their mom would come home someday. That connection helped her feel safe," the grandmother said.

By Christmas, the family began to see the child's personality emerge. "She's become a source of joy and laughter, always playing and smiling," her grandmother said proudly.

Building a stable life

Despite the challenges, the grandmother is determined to provide her granddaughter with the stability and care she needs.

The grandmother is collaborating with the Department of Social Development to access care and protection services, including a foster care grant, to support the child's education and well-being.

"I plan to use part of the grant for her school fees. We're getting her ready for Grade R, and I want to make sure she has everything she needs to succeed," the grandmother said.

The family has also introduced her to South African culture, including traditional foods and local languages. Having spoken French and Creole all her life, the child is now learning English, isiXhosa and Sesotho from her cousins.

"The other day, she asked for a slice of steamed bread during breakfast and to my surprise, she loved it and even asked for a second slice," her grandmother said with a laugh.

"It's moments like these that remind me she's adjusting well. She's getting used to everyone, and she's loved very much."

A message of reflection and the future

As she navigates her granddaughter's transition, the grandmother reflected on the consequences of her daughter's choices that led to her incarceration.

"People need to understand the implications of what they put their families through," she said, a mixture of sadness and determination washing through her voice.

However, her focus remains on the future and building her granddaughter up.

"The past can't be changed, but we can shape her future. With the help of social workers, the foster care grant, and the love of her family, we're giving her the home and life she deserves. Time is a healer, and we're taking it one day at a time," the grandmother said.

Today, the young girl is thriving in a home filled with love and care. From watching fireworks for the first time on New Year's Eve to playing with her cousins, she is embracing her new life in South Africa.

"She's already thriving. Every day, she's becoming more confident and more comfortable. She's where she belongs now," the grandmother said.