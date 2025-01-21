South Africa: Eskom Edges Closer to Meeting Load Shedding Target

Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, says eyes at the power utility are now firmly fixed on reaching a year without implementing load shedding - a target that is just slightly more than two months away.

This as Eskom reached 300 days without implementing the scheduled rolling black outs today.

"Credit goes to all our 40 000 dedicated and skilled Eskom employees, who are committed to serving South Africa. Our sights are now firmly focused on delivering one year without load shedding at midnight on 26 March 2025.

"These 300 days without load shedding have been characterised by a significant reduction in unplanned outages, which have long been one of the biggest challenges, a notable improvement in the energy availability factor of approximately 7%, and savings in diesel expenditure of R16.42 billion," Nxumalo said.

The State-owned entity's Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, said the performance is putting the power utility on a "path to profitability".

Eskom's performance has been on a steady upward trajectory since the implementation of the Energy Action Plan introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2022, as well as the implementation of the power utility's own Generation Recovery Plan.

"Public sentiment is shifting. Business leaders, who once had to invest precious capex in self-generation, have enquired whether they should revert to investing in Eskom for their power needs.

"The savings we are making in diesel spend are invested in the business to drive efficiencies further and place Eskom on a path to profitability and long-term operational and financial sustainability," Marokane said.

Eskom said it will continue to focus on implementing plans to further improve performance.

"Eskom expresses gratitude to all stakeholders, including the Minister of Electricity and Energy, the Eskom Board, government and the National Energy Crisis Committee, for the collaborative effort in addressing the country's electricity challenges.

"Eskom will continue to focus on implementing generation recovery, strengthening governance, and tackling crime and corruption, while future-proofing the organisation to enable energy security, growth and long-term sustainability to the benefit of South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa," the power utility said.