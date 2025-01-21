Mozambique: Ramaphosa's Attendance At Mozambique Inauguration Undermined Democratic Principles

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemns President Cyril Ramaphosa's attendance at the inauguration of Mozambique's contested President, Daniel Chapo, alongside Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni yesterday.

This action disregarded the escalating political and humanitarian crisis in Mozambique and undermined South Africa's role as a champion of democracy and human rights in the region.

Opposition parties in Mozambique have alleged widespread electoral manipulation, whilst international observers, including the European Union, have criticised the elections as being marred by irregularities.

The situation has since deteriorated, with over 300 lives lost and more than 600 people shot by state security forces. Cross-border trade has been severely disrupted, leading South Africa to close several border posts late last year, highlighting the direct impact of Mozambique's instability on our nation.

Just two weeks ago, President Ramaphosa dispatched his national security advisor, Sydney Mufamadi, to Mozambique to address the violent unrest stemming from the disputed election results.

Mozambique's post-election protests are the largest in the country's history and have destabilised the gas-rich nation, which is a critical player in regional economic development. Instead of standing with the Mozambican people who demand transparency and fairness, President Ramaphosa has now aligned South Africa with the ANC's fraternal ally, Frelimo, at the expense of democracy.

The DA calls on President Ramaphosa to urgently clarify South Africa's position on Mozambique's political crisis. South Africa should be leading efforts within the SADC to hold member states accountable to democratic norms, and prioritise regional stability by supporting a transparent, inclusive process to resolve Mozambique's electoral dispute.

By attending this controversial inauguration, Ramaphosa, Lamola and Ntshavheni not only failed Mozambique's citizens, but once again called into question South Africa's credibility on the international stage.