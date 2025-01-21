Mozambique: Assailants Create Panic in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — A group of masked assailants, armed with machetes, have been creating fear and panic among motorists travelling on the road between Silva Macua and Pemba city, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to Monday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', in recent days, especially at night, these individuals set up barricades and, taking advantage of the potholes along the road, force vehicles to stop. They then threaten and steal goods such as money and mobile phones from the travellers.

According to a source who was a victim on Saturday night, the criminals force the travelers to stop at around 20.00 in the Impiri region.

"Suddenly, around ten men, armed with machetes, with their faces covered, threatened the occupants and stole various items, including mobile phones. At the same time, another vehicle was also intercepted and looted by the same group', a source said.

During the first week of January, when mass demonstrations against the general election results were taking place across the country, young people from Impiri village put up barricades on public roads and disrupted the movement of people and goods.

The situation worsened when a young man from the PODEMOS (Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique), which is now the largest opposition party in the country with 43 seats in the parliament, was killed. This sparked popular anger, culminating in a confrontation with the members of the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR - the Mozambican riot police).

The same youths even burned the houses of local leaders and other members of the ruling Frelimo party, forcing them to abandon the village.