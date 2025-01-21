Nigeria: Residents Scoop Oil As Another Tanker Falls in Niger

21 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

Witnesses say residents stole huge amounts of groundnut oil dripping from the tanker.

Two days after scores of people were burnt to death or injured when a fallen petrol tanker exploded in Niger State, another tanker fell in Bida town of Niger State on Monday.

However, Fatimah Mohammed, a resident of Bida, told PREMIUM TIMES that the tanker was carrying groundnut oil.

"It fell around AYM Shaffa filling station yesterday," she said, adding that residents stole huge amounts of the groundnut oil dripping from the tanker.

"People were not even afraid," another resident, Yinusa Jiya, said. "Earlier, we thought it was petrol."

This came two days after the deadly tanker explosion that killed about 98 people around Dikko Junction, Gurara LGA, Niger State.

The Saturday tanker explosion also injured about 55 others.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said on Sunday that 86 bodies were given a mass burial while the injured were receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Authorities have blamed citizens for the devasting loss of lives and injuries in the explosion, saying the fire was ignited by those trying to scoop fuel.

Such incidents are common in Niger State. On 8 September 2024, more than 50 travellers died in a midnight tanker explosion along the Agaie-Badeggi road.

In 2022, another petrol-laden tanker exploded at Badeggi village near Bida. Although there were no casualties from the incident, the fire gutted two other vehicles.

Earlier in 2019, there was a fatal accident involving a petrol-laden tanker. The truck rammed into a tree and caught fire, touching other trailers carrying goods.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.