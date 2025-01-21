Zimbabwe: Macheso's Free Show At Rufaro On This Weekend

Sungura ace Alick Macheso will kick off his 2025 showbiz calendar with a free bash at Rufaro Stadium in Harare on January 25.

The event, coinciding with the launch of Swan Valley cigarettes, promises to be a music extravaganza featuring an array of top performers.

Household names such as Winky D, Saintfloew, Kinnah, Nisha TS, Master H, Darula, and popular hyper man DJ Fantan, alongside his sidekick DJ Levels, will grace the stage.

The event will run from 9 am to 10 pm. Three social soccer matches, celebrating both music and soccer, will also take place at the ceremonial home of football.

Star FM will face off against Swan Valley FC while Zim Musicians FC will compete against Legends Select.

The day's major highlight will be a match featuring Dynamos Legends versus CAPS United FC Legends.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Swan Valley International managing director Ushewokunze Mutemwa said preparations are well on course.

"We are fully ahead with plans as the legends' teams of Dynamos and CAPS United are ready for the event.

"The musicians' teams are raring to go, and our own Swan FC is taking on Star FM.

"We believe these sorts of events are important for local communities, and our children need to meet our football heroes.

"On the music side, it is the first big performance of the year, and we have taken it as an opportunity to showcase our brand to the market," he said.

Mutemwa was optimistic that the event will attract hordes of fans at Rufaro, which has hosted major events since 1980.

He expressed confidence that their products will be embraced by the public.

"Our product is home-grown, as are our artists.

"This makes us proud and should make our communities proud as well.

"Rufaro Stadium is a place that speaks to all communities; it is at the heart of all Zimbabweans, but it is also special for all Hararians.

"What a better place to launch our brand to Zimbabwe."

In terms of fans' security, Mutemwa said they had done their best.

"We have engaged enforcing agents, namely the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), to provide security on the day and evening events.

"They will be there in their numbers, ensuring that our patrons are safe.

"It is not really a free show per-se, but a cheap one.

"Those wishing to attend must buy two packs of our cigarettes and show them at the entrance gate for access to the event. These cost a dollar for two."

In their quest to win the hearts of customers, Mutemwa's team will hold similar campaigns countrywide.

"We are in the launch phase of our brand.

"We have already launched in Beitbridge, now Harare, then Mutare, and finally Bulawayo.

"We are calling it the Swan Movement. Our tobacco contracting business has also been meeting tobacco farmers in the rural areas, educating them on the importance of their growing activities.

"Hopefully, we will make the Rufaro event an annual event; we will see how this weekend goes.

"We are looking forward to seeing as many people there as possible," he stressed.

Judging by the line-up, fans are guaranteed fun from 9 am to 10 pm.

Macheso, who was reportedly set to resume live shows in February, will return to the public eye a weekend earlier than scheduled.

Variety is guaranteed at the event, with the likes of Winky D, Saintfloew, and Kinnah alternating on one stage.

The 2024's best find, Nisha Ts, hyperactive Master H, and Darula are also part of the bill.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Not to be outdone is the burly hypeman DJ Fantan, who hardly disappoints at such gatherings.

This show is a bit special for him since he will be performing in his neighbourhood alongside his most trusted lieutenant, DJ Levels.

Being a high-profile event of this magnitude, fans are encouraged to be punctual and responsive to avoid any injuries.

Soccer lovers will have an opportunity to watch their legends in action at Rufaro.

Some soccer players were reportedly talented but the young generations did not watch during their peak and are set to showcase their talent at Rufaro.

Some musicians are also equally good at football, like Peter Moyo, King Shaddy, Nesto, Gushungo, and Dhadza D, who are set to showcase their talents at Rufaro on January 25.

It will be a total celebration of music and football at Rufaro, where the legendary Sungura artist will thrill fans.