Zimbabwe: Pricabe Farm - A blueprint for Land Utilisation in Zim

Freedom Mupanedemo, Zimpapers Politics Hub

Last December, as Kwekwe endured record-breaking scorching temperatures, the usually vibrant Sherwood Block farmlands succumbed to the unforgiving heat, transforming into a desolate expanse of grey-tinted, parched grass.

Motorists traversing this stretch were greeted by an unsettling sight: arid and cracked farmlands lining either side of the road, their desolation only punctuated by the hope farmers clung to for the rains.

The silence was palpable, broken only by the rustling of dry shrubbery and the occasional chirps of birds perched atop barren trees, an ominous prelude to a prolonged dry spell.

Yet, as the road wound deeper into the Sherwood Block, an astonishing scene unfolded: a lush green expanse stretched endlessly into the horizon.

Thriving maize, soya, and potato crops stood tall under the sun, watered by rotating centre pivots that sprayed life-sustaining mist into the air. This oasis of vitality belonged to Pricabe Farm - a masterpiece of modern agriculture.

At the heart of the farm, tractors hummed as they transported hay to feed an impressive herd of cattle.

Among these were the majestic Ankole breed, with their sleek, shiny coats and impressive horns. Beyond the paddocks, a serene pond glimmered in the sunlight, its surface occasionally disrupted by bream leaping from the water.

Owned by the First Family, Pricabe Farm is an example of farming done right. It is a bustling hub of activity, driven by precision, innovation, and hard work.

With over 400 hectares of thriving maize, 150 hectares of soya, and 100 hectares of potatoes under cultivation, the farm stands as a testament to agricultural excellence.

Mr Patrick Mnangagwa, the farm manager, describes the President as an ardent farmer who remains actively involved despite his demanding responsibilities leading the country, and leading SADC.

"The President is always hands-on," says Mr Mnangagwa during a recent field tour.

"At the slightest opportunity, he visits the farm to inspect progress and offer guidance. Farming is his passion."

With advanced farming techniques and investments in mechanised technology, Pricabe Farm achieves impressive yields. Mr Mnangagwa estimates the maize crop alone will deliver between 11-15 tonnes per hectare.

With Pricabe Farm delivering over 4 000 tonnes of maize to the Grain Marketing Board every year, the President is contributing significantly to the country's maize needs which stands at 2,25 million tonnes per year.

The farm has also been one of the major contributors to the country' agricultural GDP.

Agriculture contributes between 11 percent and 19 percent to Zimbabwe's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It is a key part of the country's economy, providing jobs for about 70 percent of the population and supplying around 60 percent 1of the raw materials for manufacturing.

The intensive, high-tech rotational farming system optimises land use while maintaining sustainability. It has drawn visitors from across the spectrum, including ministers, business leaders, foreign dignitaries, and opposition politicians.

Opposition leader Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, during a recent visit, lauded the farm's production as "a marvel and an example for every Zimbabwean farmer to emulate."

Accompanied by former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Thokozani Khupe, Tshabangu praised President Mnangagwa's leadership and contribution to the nation's food security.

"He is leading by example," Tshabangu remarked. "This kind of dedication is commendable."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Khupe highlighted the farm's critical role in bolstering the economy and ensuring food security.

President Mnangagwa himself has frequently spoken of his deep-rooted passion for farming. Despite his tight schedule, weekends often find him at Pricabe Farm, ensuring operations run seamlessly.

"We have invested heavily in mechanised technology and skilled training for our team," the President shared during a field day event.

"Our aim is to achieve maximum yields and showcase what is possible with commitment and innovation."

Pricabe is more than just a farm. By transforming arid land into a thriving agricultural powerhouse, the First Family is drawing an inspiring blueprint for Zimbabwean farmers.

It demonstrates that with innovation and dedication, Zimbabwe's farming sector can reach new heights, paving the way for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural economy.