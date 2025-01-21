Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Dealer Shoots Self

A bulawayo businessman Mr John Tafara Madzikatire allegedly fatally shot himself near his girlfriend's house in Cowdray Park on Saturday night.

According to sources, Mr Madzikatire had, before the tragedy, been posting messages about death and suicide on his social media platforms.

Mr Madzikatire, who owned butcheries at KoChigumira Leisure Centre in Luveve and in Pumula North suburb, was found with a gunshot wound to his head outside his girlfriend's house.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway.

"Police confirm the death of John Tafara Madzikatire who was found with a gunshot wound in the head. Police are treating the case as suicide and investigations are underway," she said.

According to people close to Mr Madzikatire, two days before his death, he posted a troubling message on his WhatsApp status: "If I leave this world u (you) will not say I am a coward, you better call me a coward, and I have no choice."

A friend of Mr Madzikatire, who declined to be named, said although the message appeared to hint at suicidal thoughts, it was not taken seriously.

"Sometimes people post messages that make it appear as if they are suicidal, but we didn't take it seriously. We don't really know what happened, whether it was suicide or something else, but his WhatsApp messages were disturbing," the friend said.

Workers at Samaz Butchery, one of Mr Madzikatire's businesses, recalled seeing their boss on Saturday around 5pm when he delivered meat to the Luveve outlet in his black Mercedes Benz.

He was accompanied by a young woman who stayed behind in the car while he unloaded the meat.

"We were alerted by one of his friends that he had shot himself outside the woman's house in Cowdray Park. We are still in disbelief that the boss killed himself. The butcheries will remain closed until we hear from the family," said an employee, who requested to remain anonymous.

The workers said soon after receiving the news about their boss' death, they quickly hired a Honda Fit vehicle and rushed to the scene, where they found police already present. The late businessman's vehicle was later parked outside the Luveve butchery after police released it to the family.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Madzikatire is believed to have been with his girlfriend when he allegedly shot himself.

The girlfriend was questioned by police and later released.

Police sources said large sums of money were found at the scene of the shooting.

The cause of Mr Madzikatire's death is still under investigations but the concerning social media posts have added to the mystery.

Mourners are expected to gather at his plot in Kensington, on the outskirts of Bulawayo.