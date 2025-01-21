Zimbabwe: 90 Firms Prosecuted Over Counterfeit Goods

A significant operation targeting counterfeit products has resulted in the prosecution of over 90 businesses in Zimbabwe, with a shop in Bindura, suspected of being a major supplier of illegally repacked sugar, already closed.

The crackdown, led by the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) in collaboration with other Government agencies, aims to combat business malpractice.

The Bindura shop was found repackaging low-quality sugar into mislabelled 2kg packets, with some containing as little as 1,6kg.

Said the CPC: "Such actions constitute a clear violation of section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act (Chapter 14:44), which prohibits suppliers from selling or marketing any goods or services unless they meet the mandatory safety and quality standards as prescribed by law."

Cabinet ordered the operation which involves inspections conducted by the CPC along with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Trade Measures Department, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Those found guilty may face severe penalties, including fines of up to US$5 000 or imprisonment for up to two years.

The crackdown comes amid concerns over the influx of illegally imported goods, including soft drinks, detergents, and baby formula.

Some of the products may contain harmful substances, posing serious risks to public health and the economy.

Authorities warn that these counterfeit items can lead to food-borne illnesses and long-term health issues.

The CPC urges the public to report any sightings of counterfeit products.

"Anyone with additional information on where this Star Brand sugar or Sugar Pack is being sold or repacked are being urged to report such cases to the Commission through our Hotlines: +263719 176 856/861/865, NetOne toll-free number 08012301, or our call centre number +263 867 701 0043."

The CPC is committed to ensuring consumer safety and quality standards in the market and will continue to intensify efforts against counterfeit goods.