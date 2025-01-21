Zimbabwe: Pfumvudza Transforms Family's Future

In the heart of Marondera, where vibrant green fields stretch endlessly, one family's journey highlights the remarkable success of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

Mr David Ziyengwa and his wife, Ndaizivei, of Kingsway Farm in Ward 8, have transformed their lives through this innovative climate-proofed farming initiative, cultivating 24 plots filled with promise.

Their dedication shines through in their diverse crops: six sunflower plots, 12 for maize and eight for legumes.

This year, they are not just farming; they are sowing seeds of hope and prosperity for their family.

With five children enrolled in private boarding schools, the benefits of Pfumvudza are providing educational opportunities that once seemed unattainable.

"We are anticipating 10 tonnes per hectare this season," Mr Ziyengwa proudly states, reflecting the optimism fostered by the Government's support and extension workers.

The Pfumvudza programme, designed to withstand the challenges of climate change, has empowered farmers like the Ziyengwa family to achieve impressive yields, even under difficult conditions.

Last year, during an El Niño-induced drought, they produced nine bags of grain per plot, enough to sustain their family and generate additional income.

"We are grateful for the Government's support because this concept has helped us to improve our productivity," said Mr Ziyengwa, underscoring Pfumvudza's crucial role in their agricultural success.

However, the impact of Pfumvudza extends beyond their farm.

With the Government aiming to assist three million households this season, the initiative is the cornerstone of Zimbabwe's agricultural revival.

By focusing on cereals, oilseeds and legumes, the Pfumvudza programme enhances individual livelihoods and drives national transformation.

As Mr Ziyengwa shares his experience, he reflects on the initial skepticism surrounding the programme.

"At first, it was not easy to accept, but after seeing wonderful results from others, I have since adopted the concept," he reveals.

His journey from doubt to advocacy highlights the transformative power of community and innovation in agriculture.

In every plot they tend, the Ziyengwa family cultivates not just crops, but a brighter future.

Pfumvudza is more than a farming method; it is a beacon of hope, a lifeline for families, and a pathway to prosperity for the nation.

As they reap the rewards of their hard work, the Ziyengwa family's story stands as a testament to the resilience and potential within Zimbabwe's agricultural landscape.