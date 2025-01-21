Eritrea: Regular Meeting of Workers' Federations

Asmara, 21 January 2025 - Five Workers' Federations under the auspices of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers conducted their 5th regular meeting today.

At the meeting, the federations reviewed the activities of 2024 and discussed the plan of action for 2025. Reports were presented by all federation heads regarding organizational efforts in all regions, youth and women's participation in federation activities, development programs, and other initiatives.

Detailed briefings were provided on strengthening labor relations, the existing status of labor agreements, workplace safety and health, as well as vocational training programs organized in all regions.

The participants held extensive discussions on the achievements recorded and challenges faced in 2024, along with the proposed plan of action for 2025.