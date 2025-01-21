Eritrea: Regular Meeting of Workers' Federations

21 January 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 21 January 2025 - Five Workers' Federations under the auspices of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers conducted their 5th regular meeting today.

At the meeting, the federations reviewed the activities of 2024 and discussed the plan of action for 2025. Reports were presented by all federation heads regarding organizational efforts in all regions, youth and women's participation in federation activities, development programs, and other initiatives.

Detailed briefings were provided on strengthening labor relations, the existing status of labor agreements, workplace safety and health, as well as vocational training programs organized in all regions.

The participants held extensive discussions on the achievements recorded and challenges faced in 2024, along with the proposed plan of action for 2025.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.