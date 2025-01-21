Somalia: African Union Special Envoy Meets Somalia's Education Minister to Discuss Role of Education in Peace and Stability

21 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Special Envoy of the African Union (AU), Mr. Souef Mo Elamine, held a productive meeting with Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, the Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education of Somalia, to discuss the pivotal role that education plays in fostering peace, stability, and sustainable development in the country.

During the meeting, the two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening the education sector as a critical tool for addressing the root causes of conflict, promoting social cohesion, and advancing state building efforts.

The Special Envoy reiterated the African Union's unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia's transition, reinforcing national efforts, and ensuring the continued progress of the country in its pursuit of peace and stability.

The AU remains dedicated to providing strategic support as Somalia tackles both present challenges and future opportunities, particularly in the areas of education and human development.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.