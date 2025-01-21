Uganda: Ibanda RDC Embarks On Parish Barazas to Drive Development, Security

The Ibanda Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Godfrey Mbetegyereize, has launched an initiative aimed at addressing grassroots challenges through parish barazas.

The programme, dubbed "Teamwork for Effective Service Delivery, Security, and Mass Sensitization for Development," began on January 20, 2025, and will run through February 29, 2025.

Mbetegyereize explained that the parish barazas are designed to tackle socio-economic and political issues at the community level, using a bottom-up approach.

"In previous barazas at higher levels, we identified specific challenges that were hindering progress. These issues needed to be addressed directly at the grassroots level," he said in an interview with The Nile Post.

The RDC highlighted that the forums will focus on critical issues such as domestic violence, land disputes, theft, and youth-related problems like drug addiction and alcoholism.

"Despite government initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the Youth Livelihood Program (YLP), development will remain elusive if we do not change the mindset of our people, especially the youth," he noted.

Mbetegyereize stressed the importance of mindset change for both leaders and citizens to foster sustainable development.

"Politics has negatively shaped the mindset of some citizens and leaders. We need to educate those affected by the system on how they can contribute to national development and advocate for policies that benefit all Ugandans," he added.

Citing Article 17 of Uganda's 1995 Constitution, Mbetegyereize reminded citizens of their patriotic duty to support the country's socio-economic progress.

"It is every citizen's responsibility to be loyal to Uganda. For the country to thrive, we must empower our citizens because they are the true owners of the country's resources," he said.

The parish barazas also aim to bridge the gap between government programs and community needs, fostering dialogue and cooperation.

The RDC emphasized that these forums provide citizens with a platform to voice concerns, while leaders offer practical solutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, the initiative seeks to empower communities by addressing local conflicts and promoting unity.

By focusing on grassroots issues, the barazas aim to create a strong foundation for realising Uganda's Vision 2040, which envisions a prosperous, modern, and peaceful nation.

As the program continues, Mbetegyereize remains hopeful about its potential impact.

"Teamwork and collaboration at all levels will drive effective service delivery and socio-economic transformation," he said.