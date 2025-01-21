Uganda: Police Probe Alleged Bribery in Certificate of Good Conduct Process

The Directorate of Interpol and International Relations (DIIR) has launched an internal investigation following allegations of corruption in the issuance of Certificates of Good Conduct.

The claims were brought to light through an anonymous complaint posted on the social media platform "X" (formerly Twitter) on January 16, 2025.

According to the complaint, some staff involved in the process allegedly demand bribes of Shs 50,000 for a stamp in addition to the official bank fees.

The complainant did not reveal their identity or specific details, making it difficult for authorities to address the issue directly.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke stated, "We urge the anonymous complainant to pro.vide more detailed information to aid our investigation. However, we have already initiated an internal inquiry to examine these allegations comprehensively."

The DIIR clarified the official procedure for obtaining a Certificate of Good Conduct and emphasized its commitment to transparency.

Applicants are required to pay Shs 76,000 through an online process, excluding bank fees, with certification for foreign use handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which charges an additional Shs 20,000 for a stamp.

Rusoke reassured the public of the Uganda Police Force's dedication to its Anti-Corruption Policy, highlighting measures to protect whistleblowers and ensure accountability in service delivery.

"We are committed to upholding integrity and rooting out corruption within the police force. We encourage anyone with evidence to come forward," Rusoke added.

The police have urged the public to follow the outlined procedures and avoid engaging with individuals attempting to solicit bribes.