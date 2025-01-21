South Sudan Hits Record One Million New Arrivals From Sudan Crisis

Over one million people have arrived in South Sudan, having fled the conflict in Sudan, setting a new record in the ongoing humanitarian and displacement crisis ignited by nearly two years of fighting.

This is according to new data published data from IOM, the United Nations Migration Agency, and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Since the outbreak of fighting in April 2023, more than 770,200 have entered through Wunthou (Joda) on South Sudan's northern border Sudan. Ten of thousands have crossed through strategic points such as Majokyinthiou in Northern Bahr Gazal State, Panakuach in Unity State, and Abyei Amiet in Abyei Administrative Area, which have become critical transit hubs for those fleeing the violence. IOM and UNHCR have been conducting biometric registration, flow monitoring, and population tracking to arrive at these figures since the war broke out

Most of the one million who have arrived are South Sudanese nationals who had been living in Sudan, many of whom had previously fled South Sudan's civil war and sought refuge in Sudan. Additionally, thousands of Sudanese nationals displaced for the first time by the ongoing violence, along with nationals from other countries residing in Sudan, have also sought safety in South Sudan.

IOM and UNHCR are jointly raising the alarm and expressing grave concern over this new displacement threshold in the crisis. Both organizations have been providing transport assistance, multi-purpose cash assistance, shelter/non-food items, protection and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and lifesaving healthcare services since war broke out.

"The arrival of over a million people into South Sudan is stark and sobering statistic and truly shows the increasing scale of this crisis. Every day more families are still being forced to make the difficult choice to flee the violence in Sudan and seek safety across the border. UNHCR is working hand in hand with the Government and partners to coordinate and deliver critical, live-saving support, including shelter, protection, and basic necessities, to those arriving, as well providing support for the communities hosting them" said Sanaa Abdalla Omer, UNHCR South Sudan Deputy Representative. "The people of South Sudan continue to show extraordinary generosity, welcoming those in need and sharing what little resources they have, but they cannot shoulder this massive the responsibility alone. We urge the international community to step up support and ensure that both displaced families and host communities receive desperately needed support."

"As the crisis in Sudan continues to unfold, IOM is committed to addressing the urgent needs of those who have been forced to flee into South Sudan and stands ready to scale up its response. In addition to the onward transportation assistance provided, which remains a priority response strategy to reduce the pressure in Renk County, it has become critical to also ensure more sustainable support for both displaced and host communities as local resources such as healthcare, water and shelter become dangerously overstretched". Said Vijaya Souri, IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission.

While local communities in South Sudan continue to show solidarity, welcoming those in need, essential resources--particularly water, sanitation, and healthcare--remain dangerously stretched. The ongoing cholera outbreak in South Sudan further underscores the critical need for clean water and strengthened healthcare systems

The scale of displacement triggered by the war in Sudan, which is not decreasing but increasing highlights the urgent need for more humanitarian support and funding. UNHCR and IOM are on the ground continuing to deliver life-saving assistance at border entry points, facilitating the relocation of new arrivals to transit centers in Renk and Malakal, and supporting their onward movement in collaboration with other humanitarian actors and the Government of South Sudan. Sudanese refugees are transported to refugee hosting areas, while South Sudanese returnees are assisted in reaching their intended final destinations across South Sudan. However, resources remain inadequate. Two transit centers in Renk, designed for 4,800 people, are now hosting over 16,000--four times their intended capacity--straining already limited services.

The South Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan 2025 underscores the increasing pressures on humanitarian organizations as displacement continues to escalate, planning for 337,000 new arrivals in 2025.

As the crisis continues to unfold, IOM and UNHCR acknowledges support from all its donors and partners who have been instrumental so far. However, more resources are needed to address this deepening humanitarian emergency.