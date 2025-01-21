Nigeria: Athletics Club Begins Talent Hunt, Donates Kits to Athletes

The Founder of Samkay Athletics Club, Dr. Kolawole Oredipe, has encouraged students of Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, to embrace sports in order to build a more robust career in addition to their academic pursuits.

Dr. Oredipe, who is also the Vice-Chairman, Bayelsa State Athletics Association, was accompanied by the Head Coach of Athletics in the State Sports Council, Mr. Pius Bazigha, Technical Director of Samkay Athletics, Mr. Maurice Terimoh, and Secretary of Samkay Athletics, Mr. Priye Roberts, to the mock 100 metres race organised for the students in three categories of junior, intermediate and senior cadre at the school.

Principal of Ijaw National Academy, Mr. Desmond Tamgbe, was on ground alongside his staff to facilitate the brief orientation into athletics.

The athletic club also presented four pairs of running canvasses to four outstanding athletes- Victor Smart, Tubotamuno Godwill, Rejoice Akono and Emmanuella Amabebe.

Speaking after the programme, Dr. Oredipe stated that the kits were given to help harness their talents, advising the students to take their studies seriously.

He stated that Bayelsa State is blessed with abundant talents that can be sourced from primary and secondary schools across the state, explaining that such talents when properly discovered and groomed will excel and become successful national and international sports men and women who will make the state and nation proud.

Oredipe also thanked administrators of the school for their efforts in bringing up the younger generation to excel in both sports and academics.