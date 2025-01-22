Gabon Appoints New Economy Minister Amid Mounting Debt Challenges

Gabon's military leader, Brice Oligui Nguema, appointed Mark Doumba as the new economy minister

Gabon's military leader, Brice Oligui Nguema, appointed Mark Doumba as the new economy minister to tackle the nation's growing debt challenges. Doumba, a Harvard-trained entrepreneur, replaces Mays Mouissi in a cabinet reshuffle announced Wednesday.

The changes come as Gabon faces $27 million in arrears to the World Bank, which recently suspended disbursements. The oil producer also has $700 million in Eurobonds maturing in June and $1.8 billion due in 2031. Following the reshuffle, bond yields on the 2025 and 2031 notes eased slightly, reflecting cautious optimism.

Nguema, who took power in a 2023 coup, has pledged to stabilize the economy ahead of presidential elections in August, where he is expected to run. Charles M'Ba, the Minister of Public Accounts, will now oversee debt management, while former economy minister Mouissi moves to the environment portfolio, critical for managing Gabon's leadership in debt-for-nature swaps.

Key Takeaways

Gabon's leadership faces mounting fiscal challenges, including Eurobond repayments and arrears to global financial institutions. The reshuffle signals a focus on economic stabilization as elections near, with Nguema aiming to restore investor confidence. The appointment of Doumba and the emphasis on debt management reflect a push for expertise and reform. Gabon's debt-for-nature swap in 2023, a pioneering deal leveraging its status as the world's third-most forested nation, shows potential for innovative solutions. However, the country must balance fiscal discipline with its election-driven political agenda.