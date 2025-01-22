South Africa: All Fraudulent Covid-19 SRD Grants Automatically Canceled

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga has announced the automatic cancellation of all fraudulent R370 COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant payments.

The SRD grant is administered in terms of app-section 32 of the Social Assistance Act, 2004 (Act No. 13 of 2004) and is implemented with the concurrence of the Minister of Finance. The grant is meant for South African citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and special permit holders, who are between the ages of 18 and 60 years, who have insufficient means, who do not receive social grants on behalf of themselves, or who are not contributing to or eligible for Unemployment Insurance Fund payment, and have no financial support from any other source.

In a statement on Monday, the agency informed all beneficiaries that it is mandated to cancel all fraudulent grant payments, while emphasising its commitment to combatting fraud and ensuring that grants are paid to the rightful beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries, whose grants are cancelled due to suspected fraud, are allowed to reapply.

"SASSSA implemented this activity to ensure that the Agency pays social grants to the right people and avoid fraud.

"The agency is encouraging people to take responsibility to make sure that their identity numbers are not utilised for fraudulent activities. SASSA beneficiaries must ensure that they do not share their identity numbers with strangers to avoid becoming aiding fraudsters," the Agency said.

To manage these cases effectively, SASSA has deployed a team of well-trained officials assigned to deal with COVID-19 SRD grant cases.

Beneficiaries, who suspect fraudulent activity involving their grants, are encouraged to report it immediately via SASSA's toll-free hotline or WhatsApp service.

"Beneficiaries are encouraged to note that when they check their status and find out that it states "referred" it means that the SASSA system is suspecting fraudulent activity therefore the beneficiary must contact SASSA immediately to resolve the case," the Agency said.

SASSA also warned beneficiaries not to keep changing their banking details and contact numbers because those processes delay the payment processes.

For further assistance or information, beneficiaries can contact SASSA toll-free on 0800 60 10 11, or call 013 754 9428/9363 during working hours, Monday to Friday. WhatsApp inquiries can be directed to 082 046 8553.