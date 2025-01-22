Zimbabwe: Zim Finishes Second At ITF- CAT Zonals

20 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe junior tennis team finished second behind South Africa at the just-ended ITF/CAT 16-and-Under and 14-and-Under tournament in Windhoek, Namibia.

The week-long tournament kicked off with the individual event before going into the team event that ended over the weekend.

Zimbabwe was represented in both age groups and the boys' and girls' teams made the finals in their respective age groups.

However, they went down to South Africa to settle for second place. The 14-and-Under boys lost 2-0 with Joel Badza losing 0-6, 0-6 to Nicholas Kruger while Divine Kaliofasi lost 2-6, 6-7 (1) to Tristan Summers.

It was the same script for the girls as Emily George suffered a 1-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of Lily Haley.

Her teammate Rutendo Tom went down 2-6, 3-6 to Leago Dube, for Zimbabwe to go down 0-2.

In the 16-and-Under boys, Tendekai Msabaeka lost 2-6, 0-6 to Ethan Pieber and Noah Samushonga was beaten 6-1, 7-5 by Hlumani Kekana to lose the tie 0-2 to South Africa.

On the girls' side, Zimbabwe lost 2-1 with Chanelle Zhuwakini losing 2-6, 6-7(6) to Roxy Bredenkamp while Simphiwe Malunguza had a good day on the court and beat Jenna Theron 6-4, 6-3.

However, her efforts were not good enough as Malunguza and Zhuwakini went on to lose the doubles match 4-6, 5-7 to South Africa's pair Bredenkamp and Theron.

Other countries that took part were hosts Namibia who came third, Botswana, Madagascar, Mauritius, Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola and Eswatini.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.