Zimbabwe: Dembare Appoints Mablanyo As Substantive Coach

Giants

Dynamos have appointed Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe as the club's substantive head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

Chigowe has been holding fort in an acting capacity since August last year when the club parted ways with Genesis Mangombe.

Although DeMbare stuttered to an eighth-place finish under his watch, Chigowe appeared to have earned the benefit of the doubt from the management after leading the team in its defence of the Chibuku Super Cup, which will enable them to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup again this year.

The 60-year-old gaffer has since started preparing for the coming season.

"Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe has been appointed as the substantive head coach ahead of the 2025 season," reads a statement from DeMbare, issued on Monday morning.

"Chigowe had been the interim head coach since his appointment on August 5, 2024. Since then, the 60-year-old coach was in charge of 20 games in all competitions as the Glamour Boys finished the season on a high."

The club is expected to announce additional appointments to beef up Chigowe's backroom staff.