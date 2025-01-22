Zimbabwe: Provinces Brace for Junior Champs

The countdown to the Junior National Championships continues with Zimbabwe Swimming chairperson Phawulani Ngwenya indicating most of the provinces have finalised their teams for the competition.

Harare are hosting the championships from January 31 to February 2 at Les Brown Pool.

At least seven provinces are expected to participate in the competition.

"The preparations are going very well. We have a local organising committee that involves a number of Harare Amateur Swimming Board members and also representatives from provinces.

"They have had two sittings so far, and everything seems to be working well in terms of preparations. Sponsors have been secured, and most provinces have also finalised their teams. We are looking forward to the competition. "Harare had a gala last week, and they have already selected their team; Bulawayo have also selected their team.

"These are the two biggest provinces, with Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West also working to finalise their junior squads," said Ngwenya. Some of the swimmers have made the times for South Africa Level Two and Level Three competitions as well as the South Africa Junior Championships.

The national event provides them with a chance to step up their build-up for the tours out-side the country.

"We are very excited about this because what we have done this year is that we have made sure that all our swimmers must swim at least one national. "If you have qualified for a Level Two, a South African Level Two time, and you are 12 and below, you will participate at the junior nationals. "But if you have got a South African Level Three time, you will participate at the senior nationals.

"This is so important in terms of ensuring that we are grouping competitors based on their abilities, and it also brings in quite a lot of ambition from the athletes," said Ngwenya.

The Zimbabwe Swimming chair said they have witnessed an improvement in terms of the numbers over the last few years and believes it will create a competitive environment.

"I think the past three years, post-Covid, our swimming has grown. When you look at our database, from about 300, 400 swimmers, we have grown to almost 700 last season.

"And I think this season is even bigger. I think we are close to almost 800 or 900 swimmers. "In any business or any organisation, numbers play an important role. And that is what is important because as you grow your numbers, you grow the potential of competition.

"We should have about seven provinces being active and participating.

"Matabeleland South are predominantly a province that has got senior swimmers. And Crocs are based out of Zimbabwe.

"So, not many swimmers, because of the school calendars, are able to come for that. They will participate at South Africa Levels Two or Three or South Africa juniors," said Ngwenya. Harare are the defending champions from last year, after emerging the overall winners, while Bulawayo got the aggregate trophy.

Harare Amateur Swimming board marketing convenor Tendai Mazike recently said they are ready for the competition.