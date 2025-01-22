Zimbabwe: Rethinking Exercise for Women - Why Your Cycle Matters

The fitness and nutrition industry often relies on male-centric models for exercise and dietary advice, a framework that ignores the distinct hormonal and physiological differences of women.

Dr Stacy Sims, an expert in female-specific nutrition and exercise, is challenging this norm with science-backed recommendations designed specifically for women

During a recent episode of "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, Sims discussed the need for personalised approaches to health, particularly as women age. She highlighted the importance of vitamin D3, omega-3 fatty acids, and iron supplementation as foundational elements for improving overall well-being and performance.

"Vitamin D3 is essential for every system in the body. It enhances recovery, brain function, and muscle performance," Sims explained.

She emphasised the need for supplementation, particularly during winter months when sunlight exposure is limited.

Omega-3 fatty acids also play a critical role in reducing inflammation, especially during perimenopause and post menopause, a time when women's natural oestrogen levels decline.

Iron deficiency, often overlooked, is another key concern. Sims noted that modern reference ranges for blood markers like ferritin have shifted downward to reflect a generally sicker population, which can lead to misdiagnosis.

"For active women, ferritin levels of 50 or above are ideal, yet many are told levels as low as 26 are normal," she said. Symptoms of iron deficiency, such as extreme fatigue and breathlessness, significantly impact quality of life and athletic performance.

Sims also discussed the menstrual cycle's influence on exercise. Women's strength and endurance vary throughout the 28-day cycle due to hormonal fluctuations.

For instance, the follicular phase (days 1-13) is optimal for high-intensity workouts, while the luteal phase (days 14-28) requires increased carbohydrate intake to support endurance and recovery.

"Understanding your cycle and adapting your training can help avoid burnout and maximise results," she advised.

Sims calls for more awareness and tailored approaches in both healthcare and fitness industries, arguing that treating women as smaller men fails to address their unique needs.

As more women adopt these evidence-based strategies, the conversation around gender-specific health is set to shift.

However again, Sims, an exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist, shared ground-breaking insights into managing endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) through tailored approaches to exercise and environmental therapies.

These conditions impact millions of women worldwide, often leading to chronic pain, hormonal imbalances, and lifestyle disruptions.

Sims emphasised the benefits of cold-water therapy for endometriosis. "Cold water plunges around ovulation, when endometrial growth typically occurs, reduce the total inflammatory response, limiting the growth of endometrial tissue outside the uterus," she explained.

This innovative, non-invasive approach could provide significant relief for women who face limited treatment options for this condition. For PCOS, a condition linked to high androgen levels and insulin resistance, Sims outlined the critical role of resistance and high intensity interval training (HIIT).

"We look at properly putting in intensity and resistance training to work with blood glucose levels, which helps attenuate some of the symptomatology of PCOS," she noted.

These targeted fitness routines aim to improve insulin sensitivity and mitigate hormonal imbalances, offering women a proactive method of managing their health.

Sims also addressed the broader issue of women's health education, calling for more inclusive conversations.

"We don't learn about this stuff in school anymore. Health programmes have been cut, leaving women and men alike uninformed about critical aspects of female physiology, "she said.

Sims stressed the need for systemic education reform and increased awareness to normalise discussions on menstrual health, menopause, and hormonal conditions.

She encouraged men to actively engage in these conversations, sharing anecdotes of male researchers and partners who have embraced the complexities of female health.

"If we're going to push forward and understand how to improve the health of women and men, it requires a combination in the conversation," she added.