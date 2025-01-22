Sudan Toker Protests Erupt Over 'Project Mismanagement and Flood Fears'

Toker — Protests in Toker, Red Sea state, escalated on Monday as demonstrators demanded the removal of the Toker Delta Agricultural Scheme's* current management and the implementation of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture's decision to appoint a new director. Protesters warned of looming floods, fearing a repeat of last year's disaster in August.

During a vigil in Toker, speakers blamed the current management for the August floods, when the Khor Baraka streambed's waters inundated the city, causing casualties, destroying homes, and isolating the area for nearly two months.

Protesters threatened to shut down all government offices unless engineer Khaled Hussein Ali Abdelgadir is appointed as project manager.

'Urgent appeals for action'

Activist Hashim Salem urged authorities to implement the decision to save the project and improve living conditions.

He called on the Sovereignty Council and Red Sea state Governor to act swiftly, warning of a repeat of last year's devastation if protective bridges aren't repaired this month.

Protesters demanded a transparent investigation into the "negligence" behind last year's losses. They criticised delays in irrigation plans, warning that inaction could lead to another crisis.

*The Toker Delta Agricultural Scheme, one of Sudan's oldest agricultural projects, was established in 1867 during the reign of Mumtaz Pasha, governor of Suakin, to cultivate cotton as its primary crop. However, monsoon winds in the region prompted many farmers to switch to other crops.

Over the years, drought, war, and government neglect contributed to the scheme's decline. More recently, the spread of mesquite trees has worsened the situation, leading to water scarcity and the drying up of wells, further impacting agriculture in the Toker Delta and southern Toker.