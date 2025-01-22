Zambia: Echo Partners With Unicef and WFP to Mitigate the Impact of El Niño-Driven Drought in Zambia

Thanks to this generous contribution of EUR 6 million (USD 6.3 million), UNICEF and WFP are delivering life-saving nutrition and protection interventions, targeting Zambia's most vulnerable communities.

Lusaka, Zambia, 20 January 2025 - In response to the devastating effects of the El Niño-induced drought in Zambia, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) has partnered with UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, and the World Food Programme (WFP) to support critical humanitarian efforts with a grant of EUR 6 million (USD 6.3 million). This collaboration aims to address the immediate humanitarian needs of communities in the hardest-hit districts, with a special focus on children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, persons with disabilities and elderly populations. About 774,098 individuals will be reached with life-saving services strengthening collaboration with government systems and civil society organizations to deliver sustainable and impactful assistance.

According to the Zambia Vulnerability Assessment Committee's (ZVAC) Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), 5.8 million people are estimated to be facing high (crisis and emergency severity) acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) and, therefore, in need of urgent action.

"This partnership with ECHO allows us to bring life-saving support to communities deeply affected by the El Niño-induced drought. By prioritizing nutrition, health, and protection, we aim to safeguard the lives and well-being of children and mothers during this critical time, particularly the most vulnerable," said Henri Heikura, UNICEF Country Representative in Zambia a.i.

UNICEF's efforts, backed by ECHO, will target eight priority districts, reaching 30 per cent of those facing critical food insecurity. Key interventions will focus on treating and managing acute malnutrition in children under five and pregnant and breastfeeding women through the provision of therapeutic foods and fortified blends. Regular mass health screenings will integrate vital services such as immunization, antenatal care, and other life-saving measures. Protection initiatives will include community-led risk assessments, violence prevention, and case management to ensure timely assistance for at-risk groups.

"The vital support from ECHO enables WFP to respond to the drought crisis in Zambia. We will deliver humanitarian assistance to over 415,000 individuals, focusing on vulnerable populations," said Cissy Byenkya Kabasuuga, WFP Country Director. "Our integrated emergency response not only addresses immediate food needs but also strengthens protection mechanisms against gender-based violence and fosters local economic recovery. Together, we are working to ensure that no one is left behind during this challenging time."

To complement the Government's response, WFP, backed by ECHO, is providing life-saving assistance through vouchers and working with local retailers, enabling access to basic food and preventing malnutrition. In addition, WFP will enhance resilience by promoting economic recovery and stimulating local markets in eight districts in Eastern Province (Sinda & Petauke), Southern Province (Itezhi-tezhi & Sinazongwe) and Western Province (Limulunga, Lukulu, Sesheke, & Mitete).

