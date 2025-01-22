Zambia: Changing Lives and Fighting Cholera One Clean Drop of Water At a Time

The 2023-2024 cholera outbreak was a stark reminder that in Zambia, access to clean water and safe sanitation is not a given. As cholera spread rapidly, it left entire neighbourhoods extremely vulnerable to a deadly water-borne disease. The Zambia Red Cross Society, with IFRC support, is making a transformative impact.

Cholera thrives in environments where inequality persists. In Zambia, where many rely on shallow wells and pit latrines, contaminated groundwater and poor sanitation create the perfect conditions for disease outbreaks.

The situation worsened with the onset of El Niño, which exacerbated existing vulnerabilities. Drought conditions reducing clean water supplies making access even more challenging and putting groundwater at greater risk of contamination.

Recognising this, the Zambia Red Cross Society (ZRCS) launched a multi-faceted response (supported by a global emergency appeal launched by the IFRC in January 2024) to not only address the immediate health crisis but also to tackle its root causes.

At the Chimwemwe Primary School in Lusaka, for example, the situation was dire. With over 5,800 students relying on six aging pit latrines, the lack of basic hygiene facilities put the students at constant risk. Cholera loomed as a constant threat.

The ZRCS also constructed a new facility that included 15 water-flushed toilets and dedicated spaces for menstrual hygiene management.

For Deputy Head of Chimwemwe Primary School, Nixon Chanda, the project is life-changing: "These toilets will improve their health and empower pupils, especially the girl child, by providing a safe and dignified environment, ensuring they can focus on their education and their future. We are deeply thankful for the support in addressing this critical issue, which will have a lasting impact on their lives."

The transformation extends beyond Chimwemwe.

At Balmoral Primary School, a similar project is replacing outdated pit latrines for over 300 learners. Meanwhile, at Kafue Day Secondary School, ZRCS is increasing water capacity by installing a water tank and handwashing stations, ensuring that students have reliable access to clean water.

The story continues at Luongo Health Post in Kitwe, where over 1,800 households depend on shared pit latrines that pose serious health risks. Here, ZRCS is constructing a modern ablution block with water-flushed toilets and handwashing stations, significantly improving hygiene for patients and staff.

In neighbouring Chilobwe Health Post, a solar-powered mechanized water pump is being installed to tackle a persistent water crisis that has plagued the community since 2019.

"Water has been a problem for the health facility and the entire community for years," says one resident Davies Chama. "Thanks to Zambia Red Cross, we now have hope for a healthier future."

Building a foundation for change

The impact of ZRCS's efforts goes beyond immediate relief. By constructing ablution blocks, rehabilitating water systems, and improving water access, ZRCS is laying the groundwork for long-term resilience.

With over 3.2 million people targeted by the end of 2024, the organization is proving that cholera prevention is not just about emergency interventions--it's about creating a future where clean water and sanitation are sees as a right, not a privilege.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Aid and Assistance Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Cholera exposes the vulnerabilities in our systems. By working hand-in-hand with communities, schools, and health facilities, we're addressing these gaps for good," says Dr. Jack Bbabi, ZRCS Director of Programs. "This is not just about stopping cholera; it's about preventing it from ever returning."

The work of ZRCS and IFRC reflects the power of collective action. With an emergency appeal that exceeded its target, the response demonstrates what's possible when resources are directed toward meaningful change. These efforts have been made possible through the generous support of Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the Netherlands Red Cross, IFRC, and other partners who stepped forward in solidarity to fight cholera.