Mozambique: Dikeledi Kills 11 in Nampula

21 January 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The passage of Cyclone Dikeledi has caused the death of 11 people in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, according to the latest official figures issued by the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD).

"Of the 11 deaths recorded following the cyclone's passage through Nampula province, three were in Memba district and another three in Angoche, as well as a total of 34 injured. There are currently 2,316 displaced people in three accommodation centres in the province', reads the INGD report.

The report says that almost 250,000 people were affected, "with 27,470 houses damaged and 19,751 totally destroyed.

Dikeledi also destroyed 371 classrooms and affected 807 teachers. The cyclone affected 44 health units and damaged 67 kilometers of road. The cyclonic winds blew over 2,278 medium voltage electricity pylons.

Dikeledi is the second cyclone to hit northern Mozambique in the space of a month, following the passage of cyclone Chido, which caused the deaths of 120 people, and injuries to a further 868.

Mozambique is considered one of the countries most severely affected by climate change, facing cyclical floods and tropical cyclones during the rainy season, which runs from October to April.

