Mozambique: Terrorists Create Panic in Muidumbe

Maputo — Islamist terrorists have been creating panic in Muidumbe district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, after they stopped a lorry and looted the goods that it was carrying.

According to the independent newsheet "Integrity', the terrorists also launched on Sunday an attack against residents of Chitunda village. However, there is no record of fatalities.

According to one source, "the main target was a lorry carrying food products bound for one of Cabo Delgado's northern districts, although there is no confirmation of fatalities yet. The terrorists seized almost all the merchandise and some were vandalized.'

Informants said that the attacked lorry passed through Chitunda village late on Saturday afternoon, but it is not known whether the attack took place at that time or in the early hours of Sunday morning. The driver was also missing.

A week ago, a group of terrorists shot dead a citizen who was travelling on a motorbike in Muidumbe.

"The victim, who was travelling to the town of Mueda, passed through the village, which is located along road 380, at a time when the terrorists had already occupied the village. The victim's body was recovered the same night, after the terrorists withdrew from the village, where, as well as forcing the population to flee, they looted foodstuffs', a source said.