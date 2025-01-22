Angola: Measles Vaccination Campaign Covers 659 Children in Mbanza Mazina

Mbanza Kongo — At least 659 children aged nine months to 14 years have been vaccinated against measles in the village of Mbanza Mazina, Mbanza Kongo commune, northern Zaire province.

The campaign, which ran from 17 to 19 January, follows 17 cases of measles, including three deaths, reported by health authorities in the Mbanza Kongo commune in December 20-24.

According to the commune's health director, Manuel Nkanz, in addition to Mbanza Mazina, the vaccination campaign covered 10 other villages along the access road to Madimba commune.

Nkanza added that the situation is now under control, while the health and traditional authorities continue to sensitize the population about the precautions to be taken in the event of the disease.

As for the death of the three children, the official said it was caused by the negligence of some parents who prefer to take their children to the homes of traditional healers rather than to health centres.

The three children who died of measles were the fault of the families who decided to take them to churches and healers for treatment. They only took them to hospital when their condition worsened,' said the health official.

The village of Mbanza Mazina, located five kilometres from the town of Mbanza Kongo, has an estimated population of more than 2,000. JL/AMP