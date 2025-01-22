Angola: Measles Vaccination Campaign Covers 659 Children in Mbanza Mazina

21 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — At least 659 children aged nine months to 14 years have been vaccinated against measles in the village of Mbanza Mazina, Mbanza Kongo commune, northern Zaire province.

The campaign, which ran from 17 to 19 January, follows 17 cases of measles, including three deaths, reported by health authorities in the Mbanza Kongo commune in December 20-24.

According to the commune's health director, Manuel Nkanz, in addition to Mbanza Mazina, the vaccination campaign covered 10 other villages along the access road to Madimba commune.

Nkanza added that the situation is now under control, while the health and traditional authorities continue to sensitize the population about the precautions to be taken in the event of the disease.

As for the death of the three children, the official said it was caused by the negligence of some parents who prefer to take their children to the homes of traditional healers rather than to health centres.

The three children who died of measles were the fault of the families who decided to take them to churches and healers for treatment. They only took them to hospital when their condition worsened,' said the health official.

The village of Mbanza Mazina, located five kilometres from the town of Mbanza Kongo, has an estimated population of more than 2,000. JL/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.