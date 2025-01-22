Egypt: Finance Minister Stresses Private Sector Role in Economic Growth At Davos

Finance Minister, Ahmed Kouchouk underscored on Tuesday the critical role of robust financial systems in fostering sustainable growth in developing and emerging economies, with an emphasis on increasing private sector participation in economic activities.

Speaking at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Minister Kouchouk highlighted the potential of private sector engagement to drive a fair and inclusive transition to renewable energy and support innovative solutions to global climate challenges.

The minister affirmed Egypt's commitment to presenting its strategy for addressing global challenges, including its comprehensive economic reform plan aimed at enhancing competitiveness, boosting exports, and advancing productive industries.

He emphasised ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for investment and innovation, ensure energy sustainability, and implement balanced measures to strengthen investor confidence and foster economic growth.

Minister Kouchouk noted that the WEF serves as a vital platform for international collaboration in investment and development, contributing to the building of stronger, more resilient economies worldwide.