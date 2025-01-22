West Africa: Egyptian, Mauritanian FMs Discuss Crises in Libya, Sudan, Sahel

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug discussed Tuesday over the phone crises in Libya, Sudan and Sahel, agreeing on continuous coordination and cooperation on issues of joint concern.

On the bilateral level, Minister Abdelatty suggested that Mauritania could benefit from Egyptian firms' experience in the sectors of infrastructure and aquaculture, saying he looked forward to holding a joint supreme committee to better coordinate such collaboration.

Egypt Today