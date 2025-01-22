West Africa: Egyptian, Mauritanian FMs Discuss Crises in Libya, Sudan, Sahel

21 January 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug discussed Tuesday over the phone crises in Libya, Sudan and Sahel, agreeing on continuous coordination and cooperation on issues of joint concern.

On the bilateral level, Minister Abdelatty suggested that Mauritania could benefit from Egyptian firms' experience in the sectors of infrastructure and aquaculture, saying he looked forward to holding a joint supreme committee to better coordinate such collaboration.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.