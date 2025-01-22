Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Russian President Putin

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi and the Russian President explored ways to further strengthen bilateral relations across all spheres of common interest, primarily with regard to the establishment of the Russian Industrial Zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, as well as the construction of al-Dabaa nuclear power plant.

The two Presidents also discussed developments in the region, with a focus on the situation in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts since October 2023, in collaboration with Qatar and the United States, to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the sector, which is the cornerstone for restoring calm in the region.

President El-Sisi also touched on ongoing Egyptian efforts to ensure the implementation of the agreement and the unfettered flow of sufficient quantities of humanitarian aid into the sector. President El-Sisi underscored the vital need for concerted international efforts to guarantee the implementation of the agreement, leading to the launch of a political process.

This process shall be grounded in the two-state solution, in line with the resolutions of international legitimacy as the only path to safeguarding enduring security and stability in region.

In this regard, President Putin emphasized his unwavering commitment to engaging and coordinating with President El-Sisi, valuing Egypt's pivotal role in reaching the ceasefire agreement. The Russian President confirmed his country's profound appreciation for Egypt's constant endeavors to maintain the region's stability and its countries' security and safety. President Putin also stressed his support for economic cooperation with Egypt.

President El-Sisi and Russian President Putin also touched on the situation in Syria.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's keenness on maintaining Syria's unity, territorial integrity as well as its people's security, affirming the crucial importance of concerted regional and international efforts to restore stability in Syria. The call also tackled developments in Lebanon, efforts to restore stability in Sudan and Libya, in addition to developments in the ongoing war in Ukraine.