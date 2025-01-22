Ethiopia Experiencing Remarkable Progress in Digital Transformation - Minister

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has been achieving impressive achievements in digital transformation, according to the Innovation and Technology.

A three-day Internet Development Conference (IDC) that aims to address connectivity challenges, enhance regional cooperation, and foster the growth of a robust internet economy among countries of the IGAD region opened today.

Opening the conference, Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Molla said the conference is a testament to the tremendous progress made in advancing the digital landscape in Ethiopia and the broader IGAD region.

The internet has become an indispensable tool for economic growth, social development, and communication, he noted, adding that cross border connections empower individuals and drive innovation.

According to the minister, Ethiopia is experiencing remarkable progress in digital transformation.

"Ethiopia has achieved impressive milestones in expanding telecom infrastructure, though still there are a lot of gaps that needs to be addressed. The 4G coverage is expanded to 34.8% of the population and the 5G services is launched in 14 towns."

The number of mobile subscriber base has topped 80.5 million and broadband users have surpassed 45 million.

These and initiatives like Telebirr, with over 51.54 million users, "demonstrate the power of digital innovation to drive financial inclusion and transform how Ethiopians conduct transactions," he added.

While celebrating achievements, the minister stated that Ethiopia remains aware of the challenges that lie ahead, stressing the need to continue bridging the digital divide by ensuring that all Ethiopians, regardless of their location or background, can reap the benefits of the digital revolution, prioritizing cyber-security, data privacy, and digital literacy to guarantee that the digital future is secure and equitable.

At present, Belete revealed that the nation is laying the groundwork for an even more ambitious vision, Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy.

The strategy aims at realizing building a truly inclusive and prosperous digital future for Ethiopia on the successes of the current initiatives.

The minister further reaffirmed his country's commitment to work closely with IGAD countries to address internet challenges and to build a more inclusive and interconnected digital future for the IGAD region and beyond by exploring ways to improve Internet infrastructure, enhance digital literacy, and promote responsible use of the internet.

On his part, Internet Society Ethiopia Chapter President Asrat Mulatu stressed the importance of regional collaboration and collective commitment in enhancing digital infrastructures to address challenges of unevenly distributed internet access, limited infrastructures and cyber security threats.