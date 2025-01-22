Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences Over Loss of Lives, Injuries Caused By Fire in Türkiye

20 January 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expresses condolences over the loss of lives and injuries caused by fire in Bolu province of Türkiye.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has learned with profound sadness the loss of lives and injuries caused by a fire that broke out in a hotel in the Bolu province of Türkiye.

The Ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic fire.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia extends its solidarity with the Government and People of Türkiye at this difficult period.

The blaze broke out overnight in the restaurant of the hotel in Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday, adding that 51 others were injured.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.