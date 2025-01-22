Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences Over Loss of Lives, Injuries Caused By Fire in Türkiye

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expresses condolences over the loss of lives and injuries caused by fire in Bolu province of Türkiye.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has learned with profound sadness the loss of lives and injuries caused by a fire that broke out in a hotel in the Bolu province of Türkiye.

The Ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic fire.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia extends its solidarity with the Government and People of Türkiye at this difficult period.

The blaze broke out overnight in the restaurant of the hotel in Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday, adding that 51 others were injured.