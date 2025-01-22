Mauritius: Government Places High Priority On Blue Economy in National Economic Agenda

The implementation of the Blue Economy as a key pillar of economic transformation was the main highlight of the speech of the Junior Minister at the Ministry of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Gilles Fabrice David, this morning, at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port Louis.

The Junior Minister was proceeding to the opening of the two-day Second Joint Committee Meeting under the Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Mauritius and the European Union (EU).

The Ambassador of the EU to the Republic of Mauritius and to the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Oskar Benedikt; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries and Chair of the Meeting, Mrs Indira Rugjee; the Acting Head of the Unit of the Trade and Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreements of the Directorate General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Mr Luis Molledo; representatives of various Ministries and other personalities were present.

The Fisheries Partnership Agreement, signed in December 2013, establishes the framework for responsible fishing; sustainable exploitation of resources; prevention of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; and the development of mutual economic activities within the fisheries sector. The Joint Committee, set up as per Article 9 of the Agreement, evaluates and monitors initiatives under the fisheries protocol effective from December 2022 to December 2026. The protocol includes substantial financial contributions to support Mauritius' sectoral fisheries policy and targeted actions for maritime policy and ocean economy development.

The objectives of the Second Joint Committee Meeting are to review ongoing projects under the sectoral programme with 17 fisheries and related projects currently funded by the EU. A site visit at the Albion Fisheries Research Centre to assess the projects geared towards developing the aquaculture unit and implementing the Vessel Monitoring system is also on the programme.

In his speech, Junior Minister David stated that Mauritius was committed to strengthening the longstanding partnership with the EU in the transition from a small island developing state to a large ocean state. He thanked the EU for its contributions to the fisheries sectors citing initiatives such as the supply of raw materials for tuna processing, the implementation of infrastructural projects, the support to the fishing community and projects for the monitoring, control and surveillance of Mauritian waters so as to combat illegal activities.

According to Mr David the two-day meeting would be an opportunity to review the projects under the Agreement and align them with the Government vision for the Blue Economy within the 2.2 million square kilometres of the Mauritian Exclusive Economic Zone.

As for the EU Ambassador, he underlined the historical dimension of the partnership between the two Parties. He was of the view that the Agreement in the fisheries sector was not only a commercial endeavour but reflected the friendship, respect and partnership between Mauritius and the EU. Mr Benedikt underlined the importance of sustainability as a major component of the Agreement, together with the needs of Mauritius, while reiterating the support of the Union in ensuring that the fisheries sector thrives.