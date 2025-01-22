Africa: Greenpeace Activists Protest Inside Davos Forum Urging Leaders to Tax the Super-Rich

press release

Greenpeace International activists peacefully protested during the welcoming event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Two activists entered the main congress hall and dropped a 550x120cm banner reading "Tax the Super-rich! Fund a Just and Green Future", while playing an audio message: "This is a public service announcement. It is Time to Tax the Super-Rich to Fund a Just and Green Future". The day before, Greenpeace International activists from across Europe had blocked participants arriving at Davos Lago heliport for the WEF. [1]

Clara Thompson, Greenpeace spokesperson in Davos, said: "As the world faces increasing threats to democracy through the collusion of wealth and power, the urgency to tax the super-rich is ever increasing. Having billionaires in positions of leadership, governing with impunity, is a stark reminder of the dangerous intersection of extreme wealth and politics, and its impact on democracy, people and the planet."

Because of unfair global tax rules, the very rich pay very little tax, which is completely disproportionate to their immense wealth, climate impact and environmental footprint. Greenpeace and allies are calling for domestic and international reforms, including the UN Tax Convention process, that will allow for redistribution of power and wealth to unlock resources needed for social, environmental, and climate action. [2]

A newly published Greenpeace factsheet shows that a global minimum tax on billionaires and centi-millionaires could raise up to €185 billion annually in Europe alone. The study highlights how fair taxation, combined with penalties for unsustainable investments like fossil fuels or non-transparent assets, can generate resources to tackle climate challenges and social inequality. [3]

Thompson continued: "It is more than obvious that the super-rich must pay their fair share. Especially when they are among the largest contributors to the climate crisis. It shouldn't be the people, already struggling to make ends meet, who have to foot the bill and suffer the consequences of worsening climate impacts. The scarcity narrative is simply not true - there is enough money to fund a just and green future for all but it is just in the wrong pockets."