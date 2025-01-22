Cape Verde: Political Party MpD Files a Complaint Against Journalist Through Media Regulator

press release

MpD, a Christian and liberal party, sent a complaint letter, signed by its Secretary General Agostinho Antonio Lopes, to the ARC. The letter accused journalist Carlos Santos of using his radio programme Café Central to attack the government and the MpD, while alleging a lack of impartiality in conducting the programme. "Journalist Carlos Santos often invites people to Café Central to cancel out, question or cast doubt on previous guests that are close to the MpD," the letter reads.

This accusation by the MpD followed the radio station's invitation of journalist Alte Pinho, a political analyst, a day after MpD President, Dr Ulisses Correia Silva was interviewed on Café Central. The MpD accused Alte Pinho of using Café Central to "comment on the interview given by the Leader of the MpD and attack the President of the MpD (...) while showing immense sympathy for one of the candidates for the leadership of the largest opposition party".

In a press statement issued on 16 January, AJOC stated that journalism, whether in public or private media, requires a plurality of opinions. "Café Central has over the years promoted debates and reflections on issues of public interest with guests from different backgrounds. AJOC believes that criticising the choice of guests or the tone of the debates, without at least presenting concrete evidence of bias, demonstrates a lack of understanding of journalistic practice."

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that journalists should be allowed to conduct programmes in the public interest without fear or favour. "No authority or political party should interfere in a journalist's choice of guest. Citizens have every right to participate in the political process and offer divergent views on political debates, as this is the true essence of democracy. The editorial independence of journalists must be respected by all and sundry."

The IFJ calls on the Media Regulatory Authority of Cape Verde to dismiss the complaint of the MpD, as well as to ensure that media freedom and freedom of speech are guaranteed.

For more Information, please contact the IFJ - Africa Office

1st Floor, Maison de la Presse, 5 Rue X Corniche, Medina,

BP 64257, Dakar, Senegal

Tel: +221- 33 867 95 86/87; Fax: +221- 33 827 02