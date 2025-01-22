Rwanda: FEAJ Elects New Leadership

press release

Eric Charles Oduor, Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) was elected as president of the new Federation, while Patrick Oyet of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) was elected as Vice - President. Solange Ayanone of the Association of Rwandan Journalists (ARJ) was elected as Secretary/ Treasurer. Mussa Juma, President of the Journalists Workers' Union of Tanzania (JOWUTA) was elected as a member of the Executive Committee as well as Promise Twinamukye of the Uganda Journalists Union (UJU).

By adopting a new identity, the Federation aims to strengthen its advocacy efforts, address critical issues in the media landscape in the region and build solidarity amongst journalists in twelve countries in the region. The decision to rebrand comes at a time when the media industry in Eastern Africa faces serious threats to press freedom and deteriorating working conditions.

Advocacy efforts will also be geared towards editorial independence, media censorship and economic stability in the media industry.

As a restructured trade union organisation, operating under the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), FEAJ is now better positioned to represent journalists in the region and champion their collective rights. Its expanded mission and identity signify a step forward in empowering journalists and media workers to face these challenges with a unified voice.

FEAJ is now a regional federation of 12 journalists unions and associations from Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Comoros, Uganda, Tanzania, Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Burundi