Sudan: Oil Minister Affirms Strength of Sudanese-Russian Relations in Oil Field

Portsudan — Minister of Oil and Energy Mohi-Eddin Naeem has affirmed the strength of Sudanese-Russian relations, particularly in the fields of oil and gas industry.

This came during his chairmanship of the meeting of the joint technical committee on Monday in the hall of the Ministry of Oil in Portsudan, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Sudan, Mr. Andrey Chernov, under the title "Oil Exploration in the Upstream: Commercial Opportunities and Framework for Project Development", indicating that this visit came in response and extension of the visit that His Excellency made to Moscow last November, which resulted in his agreement with giant Russian oil companies to work as strategic partners in the fields of prospects for extracting, discovering and transporting oil in the country.

The Minister expressed that this meeting would come out with the signing of a memorandum of understanding that boosts and documents the practical outcomes of this joint meeting.

For his part, the Head of Russian delegation Viktor Chemodanov praised the strong relations and extended partnership between the two countries in several fields, top of which the oil sector, remarking that they have reviewed the proposed projects and are ready for a field visit and to begin completing the procedures, pointing out that the delegation includes a number of major Russian companies operating in the fields of oil and gas, including exploration, extraction, transportation via pipelines and pipe maintenance, stressing that they are companies with experience and extensive relations with other companies with a global reputation.