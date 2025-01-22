Nigeria: Governor Radda Mourns Victims of Niger Explosion, Calls for Enhanced Safety Regulations

21 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Governor Radda further emphasised that this tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety measures and the need for joint vigilance and response to prevent such harsh incidents.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed profound grief over the devastating tanker explosion that occurred recently at Diko Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Niger State. The tragic incident claimed over 80 lives and left numerous others with severe injuries.

Governor Radda, on behalf of the Government and the people of Katsina State, extended his deepest condolences to Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago, the Government, and the people of Niger State during this period of loss.

"Every life lost in this horrific incident represents a family torn apart and communities left in mourning," the Governor stated.

Mr Radda further called for strengthened emergency protocols and enhanced safety regulations for fuel tankers operating on Nigerian highways.

Mr Radda prayed that Allah grant the departed souls Al-Jannatul Firdaus and give their families the strength to bear the loss. He equally prayed for quick recovery for those injured in the accident.

