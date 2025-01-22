Uganda Strengthens Military Ties With Algeria

A major highlight of the talks was the forthcoming signing of a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding between the UPDF and Algeria's National People's Army.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Tuesday met with his Algerian counterpart, General Saïd Chanegriha, in Algiers to strengthen military cooperation and bilateral relations.

The high-profile meeting was held at the Algerian military headquarters, where Gen Muhoozi was honoured with a formal military reception, highlighting the significance of the visit.

After the meeting, Gen Muhoozi stressed the importance of collaboration between Uganda and Algeria to address regional security challenges.

"Strengthening our military ties with Algeria is a step toward fostering peace and stability in Africa. Together, we can tackle common security threats more effectively," he stated.

The discussions focused on key areas of mutual interest, such as intelligence sharing, joint training programs, and the exchange of best practices in defense strategies.

A major highlight of the talks was the forthcoming signing of a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UPDF and Algeria's National People's Army.

Gen Chanegriha expressed Algeria's willingness to deepen cooperation with Uganda, noting, "Uganda and Algeria share a strong history of relations. This partnership will enhance our capabilities to maintain peace and security in our regions."

The meeting also saw the participation of senior officials from various branches of the Algerian military, reflecting the commitment to strengthening bilateral military ties.

Once signed, the MoU will formalise and expand the scope of cooperation between the two nations.

Gen Muhoozi's visit is part of his broader initiative to enhance Uganda's military diplomacy. Since becoming CDF, he has worked to foster strategic partnerships with military counterparts across Africa and beyond.

"Our mission is to foster unity and collaboration among nations to ensure a secure and prosperous continent," Gen Muhoozi added.

This visit marks a significant step in the growing relationship between Uganda and Algeria, setting the stage for deeper military cooperation in the years to come.

Gen Muhoozi was accompanied by senior UPDF officials, including Maj Gen James Birungi, Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security; Maj Gen Bob Ogiki, Joint Staff Policy and Strategy; and Maj Gen Keith Katungi, the 5th Division Infantry Commander.