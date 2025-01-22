Rwanda: DJ Theo, 41, Dies After Battle With Illness

21 January 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

Theogene Nshimiyimana, known in the music scene as DJ Theo, has passed away at the age of 41 on Tuesday, January 21, at Masaka Hospital.

Born on December 22, 1983, Theo was the only child in his family. He passed away just hours after being transferred to Masaka Hospital. Theo had been battling illness for some time, having been diagnosed with typhoid, for which he was receiving treatment. His condition worsened, leading to the loss of both speech and hearing, and he ultimately required oxygen support.

Mico The Best, a fellow musician and close friend, shared with The NewTimes that doctors later diagnosed Theo with diabetes and stomach issues, further complicating his health.

A prominent DJ, artist manager, and event promoter, DJ Theo played a significant role in Rwanda's entertainment industry. He worked with a variety of artists and mentored aspiring DJs, leaving a lasting impact on the community. He was also closely affiliated with Ibisumizi Records, led by artist RiderMan.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.