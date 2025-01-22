Rwanda: DJ Theo, 41, Dies After Battle With Illness

Theogene Nshimiyimana, known in the music scene as DJ Theo, has passed away at the age of 41 on Tuesday, January 21, at Masaka Hospital.

Born on December 22, 1983, Theo was the only child in his family. He passed away just hours after being transferred to Masaka Hospital. Theo had been battling illness for some time, having been diagnosed with typhoid, for which he was receiving treatment. His condition worsened, leading to the loss of both speech and hearing, and he ultimately required oxygen support.

Mico The Best, a fellow musician and close friend, shared with The NewTimes that doctors later diagnosed Theo with diabetes and stomach issues, further complicating his health.

A prominent DJ, artist manager, and event promoter, DJ Theo played a significant role in Rwanda's entertainment industry. He worked with a variety of artists and mentored aspiring DJs, leaving a lasting impact on the community. He was also closely affiliated with Ibisumizi Records, led by artist RiderMan.