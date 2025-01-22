Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Attends World Economic Forum in Davos

21 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Davos, Switzerland — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is currently in Davos, Switzerland, attending the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he will deliver a key speech focusing on Somalia's progress, economic growth, and the government's plans for sustainable development.

The speech is expected to highlight the country's efforts to enhance infrastructure development and strengthen partnerships with key international stakeholders.

During his time in Davos, President Mohamud will also receive the prestigious Africa Presidential Leadership Award, recognizing his leadership in promoting peace, stability, and economic growth in Somalia.

The award underscores his commitment to the country's development amidst ongoing challenges.

In addition to his speech, President Mohamud will hold discussions with global leaders and key stakeholders attending the forum, aiming to strengthen international cooperation and encourage investment in Somalia.

These engagements will be crucial in advancing Somalia's economic and diplomatic goals on the global stage.

