Zimbabwe: Tshabangu Refiles Supreme Court Appeal After Clerical Error

Sengezo Tshabangu, a self-styled former secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has refiled his Supreme Court appeal against a High Court ruling blocking him from recalling members of the faction.

His move has cut short celebrations by leaders of the party who were victims of his parliamentary position reshuffle.

The party on Monday said his withdrawal meant that the High Court ruling was now operational, further noting that the reassigned members would assume their original positions in parliament.

A notice of appeal under case number 25 of the Supreme Court has been filed with Tshabangu challenging High Court judge Justice Neville Wamambo's ruling.

"Take notice that the appellants hereby appeal against the whole final and definitive judgement of the High Court of Zimbabwe sitting at Harare handed down per Wamambo J on the 8th of January 2025 under case number HCH 5606/24 delivered under judgement number HH 11-25," reads the notice.

Senator Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa is the second appellant in the appeal.

The two said their withdrawal on Monday was due to an error in the service address.

Last year CCC leaders including the interim party leader, Welshman Ncube and his deputy, Lynette Karenyi Kore, Sesel Zvidzai and Edwin Mushoriwa filed an application citing their party as the first applicant.

Tshabangu had dismissed the leaders from their parliamentary roles and appointed his selections in their place.

As a result ,they sued Tshabangu and Mlotshwa, seeking a court declaration that Tshabangu's decisions to oust them from the Standing Rules and Orders Committee (SROC) were unlawful and exceeded his constitutional authority,

They also challenged Mlotshwa's appointment as the CCC chief whip, claiming that such a position is not recognised under Section 151 (2) of the Constitution.

They also said the reshuffling of various CCC members across different parliamentary committees to which they were originally assigned.

They sought an order to prevent the Speaker from announcing these changes in the National Assembly.

Their challenge was upheld by Wamambo prompting Tshabangu to approach the Supreme Court.