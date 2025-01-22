Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Attends World Economic Forum in Davos

21 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is currently in Davos, Switzerland, participating in the World Economic Forum.

During the forum, President Mohamud will deliver a key address focusing on Somalia's progress, economic growth, and the government's vision for sustainable development.

He will emphasize strengthening international partnerships, particularly in advancing infrastructure development.

While in Davos, President Mohamud will also receive the prestigious Africa Presidential Leadership Award, honoring his leadership in promoting peace, stability, and economic development in Somalia.

Additionally, the President will engage with global leaders and key stakeholders to further enhance international cooperation and attract investment to Somalia.

