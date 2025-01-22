Zimbabwe: Mutasa District Champions the Protection of Vulnerable Children

Mutasa District in Manicaland Province has emerged as a model for child protection taking bold steps to address child vulnerabilities through the empowerment of community childcare workers.

This grassroots approach has brought a significant reduction in cases of child marriages and has bolstered disability inclusion efforts across the district.

The initiative was implemented by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare in partnership with UNICEF with funding from the government of Sweden.

In an interview, Mr Blessing Mandigo, a dedicated community childcare worker said the district was committed to safeguarding children.

"We have seen a positive change in attitudes," he said.

"Communities now understand the importance of protecting children, especially girls, from early marriages. Our role is to educate families and ensure they prioritise children's education and wellbeing."

Child marriages have been a long-standing challenge in the district, often driven by cultural practices and economic hardships.

However, through coordinated efforts with community leaders and activists, these harmful practices are being steadily uprooted.

Another community childcare worker Mrs Beauty Jiri said collaboration has been pivotal.

"We have established platforms where we openly discuss the dangers of child marriages. Parents and guardians are now more aware of the legal and emotional consequences of such practices," she said.

Another focus area has been the inclusion of children with disabilities, a group often marginalised in many communities.

Mrs Grace Mukuyu has praised the district's initiatives.

"Children with disabilities are now being included in schools and community programs. We have trained parents and teachers to accommodate their unique needs, ensuring they feel valued and supported," she said.

Mrs Linnet Kamutsamba attributed the success to community involvement and consistent awareness campaigns.

"We have worked tirelessly to ensure no child is left behind. This includes addressing stigma surrounding disabilities and supporting families through resources and counseling," she said.

The district's approach involves partnerships with local and international organisations, Government departments, and traditional leaders, creating a united front against child exploitation.

The strides made in Mutasa are setting an example for other districts in Zimbabwe and beyond, demonstrating the power of community-led initiatives in fostering a safe and inclusive environment for children.