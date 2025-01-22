Zimbabwe: Trial Date Set for Chillspot's DJ Rhibe in Rape Matter

The trial of Chillspot producer Tafadzwa Mandaza, popularly known as DJ Rhibe is expected to kick off on January 25.

Mandaza is facing allegations of raping a 14-year-old girl. Mandaza (32) was granted bail by the High Court late last year.

It is the State's case that on October 16 last year, the victim did return home from school, and when her father made a follow-up he learnt that she had not reported for school for two consecutive days.

The court heard that the next day at around 10 pm, the minor went to Mashwede Village in the company of DJ Rhibe and other people.

While there, DJ Rhibe made her drink an unknown substance while smoking shisha. It is alleged that on October 18 at around 3 am, the girl and DJ Rhibe went to his place and the complainant regained consciousness the following day.

When she woke up, she realised that DJ Rhibe had had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The following day, the girl was found in Highfield after a missing person report had been filed at the police.

The rape issue came to light on October 20, 2024, when the complainant was questioned by her father.